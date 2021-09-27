Wyoming Coaches Association Reveals 2021 All-State Tennis Awards
The Wyoming Coaches Association has honored 46 players from 12 schools with All-State honors in tennis for the 2021 season.
All-State honors for tennis are not voted on. They are determined based upon a players’ finish at the state tournament. According to WCA guidelines, the top six in No. 1 singles, top three in No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles, and the top two in No. 2 and No. 3 doubles receive recognition.
All-State honors on the lady's side are led by four-time all-state performer Finley Klinger from Kelly Walsh. There is one three-time award winner, and five more earned their second honor.
Alexa Richert – Campbell County
Ashli Smedley – Cheyenne Central (All-State in 2020)
Teghan Baktamarian – Cheyenne East
Kaydei Murphy – Cheyenne East
Anna Brenner – Cody
Megan Counts – Green River
Gabrielle Heiser – Green River (All-State in 2020)
Olivia Webb – Jackson
Kathleen Wylie – Jackson
Gabriella Blumberg – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2020)
Ella Catchpole – Kelly Walsh
Bailey Collins – Kelly Walsh
Finley Klinger – Kelly Walsh (4-time All-State!)
Harper Klinger – Kelly Walsh
Taylor Stokes – Kelly Walsh
Avery Strand – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2020)
Malan Wilson – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2019 & 2020)
Ruby Dorrell – Laramie
Morgan Moore – Laramie
Brooklyn Colling – Natrona County
Theresa Trvajova – Natrona County
Linn Warelin – Natrona County
Sydni Bilyeu – Sheridan (All-State in 2020)
All-State honors for the boys features one three-time award winner and seven that earned a second award.
Avery Michael Ellison – Cheyenne Central
Sergio Villalobos-Alvarado – Cheyenne Central
Andrew Lock – Cheyenne South
Cody Champlin – Cody (All-State in 2020)
Mitchell Schwab – Cody
Braxton Cordova – Green River (All-State in 2020)
Hayden Clark – Jackson
Campbell Gervais – Jackson (All-State in 2020)
Jackson Catchpole – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2020)
Parker Phillips – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2019 & 2020)
Austin Putnam – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2020)
Owen Putnam – Kelly Walsh
Drew Rasmussen – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2020)
Alex Yakel – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2020)
Gavin Baker – Laramie
Gage Hepworth – Laramie
Samuel Johnson-Noya – Laramie
Paulo Mellizo – Laramie
Declan O’Connor – Laramie
Kyler Russow – Laramie
Ethan Bartholomew – Powell
Cael Hamrick – Sheridan
Jake Woodrow – Sheridan
