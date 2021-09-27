Wyoming Coaches Association Reveals 2021 All-State Tennis Awards

The Wyoming Coaches Association has honored 46 players from 12 schools with All-State honors in tennis for the 2021 season.

All-State honors for tennis are not voted on. They are determined based upon a players’ finish at the state tournament. According to WCA guidelines, the top six in No. 1 singles, top three in No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles, and the top two in No. 2 and No. 3 doubles receive recognition.

All-State honors on the lady's side are led by four-time all-state performer Finley Klinger from Kelly Walsh. There is one three-time award winner, and five more earned their second honor.

Alexa Richert – Campbell County

Ashli Smedley – Cheyenne Central (All-State in 2020)

Teghan Baktamarian – Cheyenne East

Kaydei Murphy – Cheyenne East

Anna Brenner – Cody

Megan Counts – Green River

Gabrielle Heiser – Green River (All-State in 2020)

Olivia Webb – Jackson

Kathleen Wylie – Jackson

Gabriella Blumberg – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2020)

Ella Catchpole – Kelly Walsh

Bailey Collins – Kelly Walsh

Finley Klinger – Kelly Walsh (4-time All-State!)

Harper Klinger – Kelly Walsh

Taylor Stokes – Kelly Walsh

Avery Strand – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2020)

Malan Wilson – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2019 & 2020)

Ruby Dorrell – Laramie

Morgan Moore – Laramie

Brooklyn Colling – Natrona County

Theresa Trvajova – Natrona County

Linn Warelin – Natrona County

Sydni Bilyeu – Sheridan (All-State in 2020)

All-State honors for the boys features one three-time award winner and seven that earned a second award.

Avery Michael Ellison – Cheyenne Central

Sergio Villalobos-Alvarado – Cheyenne Central

Andrew Lock – Cheyenne South

Cody Champlin – Cody (All-State in 2020)

Mitchell Schwab – Cody

Braxton Cordova – Green River (All-State in 2020)

Hayden Clark – Jackson

Campbell Gervais – Jackson (All-State in 2020)

Jackson Catchpole – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2020)

Parker Phillips – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2019 & 2020)

Austin Putnam – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2020)

Owen Putnam – Kelly Walsh

Drew Rasmussen – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2020)

Alex Yakel – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2020)

Gavin Baker – Laramie

Gage Hepworth – Laramie

Samuel Johnson-Noya – Laramie

Paulo Mellizo – Laramie

Declan O’Connor – Laramie

Kyler Russow – Laramie

Ethan Bartholomew – Powell

Cael Hamrick – Sheridan

Jake Woodrow – Sheridan

