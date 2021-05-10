Laramie Man Killed in Rollover Crash on I-80 Near Cheyenne

An 89-year-old Laramie man is dead after rolling his car west of Cheyenne Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. near the Otto Road exit on Interstate 80.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Donald Corely was driving west when he failed to negotiate a slight right turn and rolled his car 1.5 times.

Corely was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

The patrol says it was clear and the interstate was dry at the time of the crash. An investigation is still ongoing to determine a possible contributing factor.

Corely is the 30th person to die on Wyoming's highways this year.