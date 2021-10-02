Wyoming high school cross country programs have only three weeks left to prepare for the state championships.

One of those weekends features regional meets, so just two weeks are left in the regular season.

Worland starts the week on Thursday. Evanston and Wheatland will host on Friday. Jackson and Wright have races on Saturday. Some schools are choosing to go to out-of-state competitions. The Week 6 schedule is subject to change.

The Wyoming High School Cross Country Scoreboard is presented by Fat Boys Tire & Auto.

Thursday, Sept. 30:

Warrior Invitational at Green Hills G.C. in Worland, WY – Buffalo, Cody, Lander, Lovell, Powell, Riverton, Rocky Mountain, St. Stephens, Thermopolis, Worland

Lexi Rule from Buffalo won the varsity girls' race in 19:31.06. Cody won the team title.

Kaden Chatfield of Riverton captured first place in the boys' division in 16:29.00. Buffalo won the team title.

Out-of-State Events:

Bayard Mark Matthews Memorial Invitational at Chimney Rock G.C. in Bayard, NE – Torrington

The Torrington girls came in first place with 48 points. Tyne Stokes placed fifth.

The Torrington boys also took first with 26 points. Aydan Loya was second in the boys' race.

Sturgis Invitational Cross Country Meet at Fort Meade, SD – Campbell County, Natrona County, Newcastle, Thunder Basin

Natrona's Hailie Wilhelm won the girls' 5k race with a time of 19:25.37 and led the Fillies to the team title, as well. Reilly Wilson from Campbell County placed third.

The Mustangs won the boys' title. Jackson Dutcher was the runner-up in the 5K race.

Friday, Oct. 1:

Evanston Invitational XC Meet at Purple Sage G.C. in Evanston, WY – Evanston, Lyman, Mountain View; Out-of-State teams = Manilla, UT

Karly Sabey from Lyman won the girls' race in 20:57.62, while Owen Burnett of Mountain View captured the boys' race in 16:44.54. Burnett won by over a minute. Evanston won both team titles.

Wheatland Cross Country Meet at Lewis Park in Wheatland, WY – Burns/Pine Bluffs, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Cody, Douglas, Fort Washakie, Kelly Walsh, Moorcroft, Rawlins, Rock River, Saratoga, Wheatland

Emma Gonzales from Burns/Pine Bluffs won the girls' race in 19:19.5. Cheyenne East won the team title with 41 points.

Saratoga's Grant Bartlett cross the finish line first, seven seconds ahead of his brother Grady. Kelly Walsh was first in the team standings with 37 points.

Out-of-State Events:

Thornton Invite at Thornton Recreation Center in Thornton, CO – Cheyenne Central, Laramie, Sheridan

The top Wyoming finisher was Addison Forry from Laramie, who took third place in a time of 18:22.50. Cheyenne Central finished second as a team, while Sheridan was fourth, and Laramie was eighth.

The best Wyoming boy was Jacob Frentheway of Cheyenne Central. He placed fourth. The Indians were second by only three points. Sheridan placed fourth, while Laramie took ninth.

Saturday, Oct. 2:

Brittany Rentas Memorial Cross Country Invitational at Hay Creek G.C. in Wright, WY – Glenrock, Hulett, Wright

Hulett's Ahnya Ivie-Moody wins the girls' race and Glenrock's John Halvorsen captures the boys' race. The Hulett girls and Glenrock boys won the team titles.

Lockhart Ranch Invitational XC Race in Jackson, WY – Green River, Jackson, Rock Springs, Star Valley; Out-of-State teams = Shelley, ID & Skyline (Idaho Falls), ID

Kate Brigham finished second and helped the Jackson girls place second.

Mason Wheeler of Jackson wins on his home course in 16:26.2. The Broncs came in second by six points.

Out-of-State Events:

Lakota Nation Invitational at Executive G.C. in Rapid City, SD – Wyoming Indian

Larissa McElroy took third place for Wyoming Indian. The Chiefs took third in the girls' division.

Ryan Martel was seventh for the Chiefs, who ended up third in the team race.