It’s the last week of regular-season competitions for high school cross country teams across the state.

Next weekend is the regional meets, which means the state championships in Ethete are just two weeks away.

Cheyenne, Gillette, Glenrock, Powell, and Rock Springs are all hosting meets this week. There is only one team scheduled to compete out of state. The Week 7 schedule is subject to change.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming High School Cross Country Scoreboard is presented by Fat Boys Tire & Auto.

Wednesday, Oct. 6:

Braves Time Trial at Valley View G.C. in Afton, WY – Evanston, Star Valley

Thursday, Oct. 7:

Out-of-State Events:

Bob Conley Invitational at Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello, ID – Jackson

Friday, Oct. 8:

Glenrock Invitational at Glenrock G.C. in Glenrock, WY – Big Horn, Douglas, Glenrock, Moorcroft, Wright

Leroy Sprague Invite at Prairie View G.C. in Cheyenne, WY – Burns/Pine Bluffs, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, Rawlins, Rock River, Saratoga, Torrington, Wheatland

Pinnacle Bank Powell Invitational at Powell G.C. in Powell, WY – Cody, Ft. Washakie, Lander, Lovell, Riverton, St. Stephens, Thermopolis, Wind River, Worland

Rock Springs Invitational at White Mountain G.C. in Rock Springs, WY – Green River, Lyman, Mountain View, Rock Springs

Wayne Chaney Invitational at Camplex in Gillette, WY – Buffalo, Campbell County, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Newcastle, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Tongue River

Top 25 Wild Mammals That Call Wyoming Home Wyoming is home to well over 100 mammal species.

- Top 25 Wild Mammals That Call Wyoming Home