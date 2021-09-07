Wyoming High School Volleyball Scoreboard: Sept. 7-11, 2021
It’s Week 3 for high school volleyball teams across the state. This week is a little slower than the previous two.
There are three big tournaments in Afton, Big Horn, and Rawlins, but more conference quadrant and cross-quadrant matches on the schedule than before.
Here is what WyoPreps has in Week 3. All schedules are subject to change. For any updates, please reach out to david@wyopreps.com. The volleyball scoreboard is presented by Fat Boys Tire & Auto.
Tuesday, Sept. 7:
Class 1A
Final Score: Southeast JV 3 Guernsey-Sunrise 0 = 25-17, 25-21, 25-9
Interclass
Final Score: 3A Wheatland 3 4A Cheyenne South 1 = 21-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21
Final Score: 2A Greybull 3 1A Burlington 2 = 19-25, 25-14, 25-18, 28-30, 15-13
Final Score: 4A #1 Laramie 3 3A Rawlins 0 = 25-13, 25-5, 25-7
Out-of-State Opponent
Final Score: 4A #3 Cheyenne East 3 Scottsbluff, NE 0 = 25-16, 25-12, 25-18
Thursday, Sept. 9:
Class 4A
Green River at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
#2 Kelly Walsh at #4 Natrona County, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Pine Bluffs at Lusk, 6 p.m. (conference match)
Class 1A
Little Snake River at Saratoga, 5 p.m. (conference match)
Interclass
2A Big Piney at 3A #1 Mountain View, 6 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live
2A Wyoming Indian at 1A Dubois, 6 p.m.
Out-of-State Opponent
1A Guernsey-Sunrise at Edgemont, SD, 5:30 p.m.
4A Cheyenne Central at Scottsbluff, NE, 6 p.m.
4A Cody at Red Lodge, MT, 6 p.m.
1A Hulett at Harding County, SD, 6:30 p.m.
Rich County, UT at 3A #3 Lyman, 7 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live
4A Cheyenne Central vs. Ogallala, NE, 7:30 p.m. (at Scottsbluff, NE)
Friday, Sept. 10:
Class 4A
Sheridan at #2 Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m. (conference match)
Campbell County at #4 Thunder Basin, 6 p.m. (conference match)
Riverton at Cody (conference match) - postponed; reschedule date is TBD
Class 1A
#3 Southeast at Lingle-Ft. Laramie (conference match) - postponed; rescheduled for 10/7/21
H.E.M. at Guernsey-Sunrise, 5:30 p.m. (conference match)
Saratoga at Rock River, 6 p.m.
Interclass
1A Meeteetse at 2A Wyoming Indian, 4:30 p.m.
Tournaments
Big Horn Invitational Volleyball Tournament (rolling times after 1st match of the day)
Wright vs. #2 Riverside, 10 a.m.
1A #5 Upton vs. 2A #1 Sundance, 10 a.m.
Tongue River vs. #4 Moorcroft, 10 a.m.
1A #1 Kaycee at 2A #3 Big Horn, 10 a.m.
Greybull vs. Lusk
2A Pine Bluffs vs. 1A Burlington
Glenrock vs. Wind River
#5 Rocky Mountain vs. St. Stephens
1A Arvada-Clearmont vs. Rocky Mountain JV
#2 Riverside vs. Greybull
#1 Sundance vs. Pine Bluffs
#4 Moorcroft vs. Glenrock
1A #1 Kaycee vs. 2A #5 Rocky Mountain
Wright vs. Lusk
#5 Upton vs. Burlington
Tongue River vs. Wind River
St. Stephens at #3 Big Horn
1A Arvada-Clearmont vs. Big Horn JV
Wright vs. Greybull
1A #5 Upton vs. 2A Pine Bluffs
Tongue River vs. Glenrock
#5 Rocky Mountain at #3 Big Horn
#2 Riverside vs. Lusk
2A #1 Sundance vs. Burlington
#4 Moorcroft vs. Wind River
1A #1 Kaycee vs. 2A St. Stephens
1A Arvada-Clearmont vs. Kaycee JV
Rawlins Volleyball Invitational (rolling times after first matches)
Pool Play
Lyman JV at Rawlins, noon
#4 Buffalo vs. Wheatland, noon
#1 Mountain View vs. Powell, noon
Lovell vs. Burns, noon
#5 Kemmerer vs. #2 Lander
#3 Lyman vs. Worland
Newcastle vs. Pinedale
#5 Kemmerer at Rawlins
#4 Buffalo vs. #3 Lyman
#1 Mountain View vs. Douglas
Lovell vs. Newcastle
Lyman JV vs. #2 Lander
Wheatland vs. Worland
Burns vs. Pinedale
#2 Lander at Rawlins
#4 Buffalo vs. Worland
Lovell vs. Pinedale
#5 Kemmerer vs. Lyman JV
Wheatland vs. #3 Lyman
Powell vs. Douglas
Burns vs. Newcastle
Star Valley Volleyball Invitational
Waiting on schedule…
Saturday, Sept. 11:
Class 4A
Cody at Sheridan, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Wyoming Indian at Big Piney, 1 p.m. (conference match)
Class 1A
Manilla, UT at 1A Farson-Eden, 11:30 a.m.
Midwest at Hulett, 3 p.m. (conference match)
#4 Little Snake River at Encampment, 5:30 p.m. (conference match)
Tournaments
Big Horn Invitational Volleyball Tournament
Maroon Bracket = TBD (top 2 teams from each pool)
Gold Bracket = TBD (bottom 2 teams from each pool)
Rawlins Volleyball Invitational
Gold Bracket = TBD (top 2 teams from each pool)
Silver Bracket = TBD (bottom 2 teams from each pool)
Star Valley Volleyball Invitational
Waiting on schedule…
