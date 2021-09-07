Wyoming High School Volleyball Scoreboard: Sept. 7-11, 2021

It’s Week 3 for high school volleyball teams across the state. This week is a little slower than the previous two.

There are three big tournaments in Afton, Big Horn, and Rawlins, but more conference quadrant and cross-quadrant matches on the schedule than before.

Get our free mobile app

Here is what WyoPreps has in Week 3. All schedules are subject to change. For any updates, please reach out to david@wyopreps.com. The volleyball scoreboard is presented by Fat Boys Tire & Auto.

Tuesday, Sept. 7:

Class 1A

Final Score: Southeast JV 3 Guernsey-Sunrise 0 = 25-17, 25-21, 25-9

Interclass

Final Score: 3A Wheatland 3 4A Cheyenne South 1 = 21-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21

Final Score: 2A Greybull 3 1A Burlington 2 = 19-25, 25-14, 25-18, 28-30, 15-13

Final Score: 4A #1 Laramie 3 3A Rawlins 0 = 25-13, 25-5, 25-7

Out-of-State Opponent

Final Score: 4A #3 Cheyenne East 3 Scottsbluff, NE 0 = 25-16, 25-12, 25-18

Thursday, Sept. 9:

Class 4A

Green River at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

#2 Kelly Walsh at #4 Natrona County, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Pine Bluffs at Lusk, 6 p.m. (conference match)

Class 1A

Little Snake River at Saratoga, 5 p.m. (conference match)

Interclass

2A Big Piney at 3A #1 Mountain View, 6 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

2A Wyoming Indian at 1A Dubois, 6 p.m.

Out-of-State Opponent

1A Guernsey-Sunrise at Edgemont, SD, 5:30 p.m.

4A Cheyenne Central at Scottsbluff, NE, 6 p.m.

4A Cody at Red Lodge, MT, 6 p.m.

1A Hulett at Harding County, SD, 6:30 p.m.

Rich County, UT at 3A #3 Lyman, 7 p.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

4A Cheyenne Central vs. Ogallala, NE, 7:30 p.m. (at Scottsbluff, NE)

Friday, Sept. 10:

Class 4A

Sheridan at #2 Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m. (conference match)

Campbell County at #4 Thunder Basin, 6 p.m. (conference match)

Riverton at Cody (conference match) - postponed; reschedule date is TBD

Class 1A

#3 Southeast at Lingle-Ft. Laramie (conference match) - postponed; rescheduled for 10/7/21

H.E.M. at Guernsey-Sunrise, 5:30 p.m. (conference match)

Saratoga at Rock River, 6 p.m.

Interclass

1A Meeteetse at 2A Wyoming Indian, 4:30 p.m.

Tournaments

Big Horn Invitational Volleyball Tournament (rolling times after 1st match of the day)

Wright vs. #2 Riverside, 10 a.m.

1A #5 Upton vs. 2A #1 Sundance, 10 a.m.

Tongue River vs. #4 Moorcroft, 10 a.m.

1A #1 Kaycee at 2A #3 Big Horn, 10 a.m.

Greybull vs. Lusk

2A Pine Bluffs vs. 1A Burlington

Glenrock vs. Wind River

#5 Rocky Mountain vs. St. Stephens

1A Arvada-Clearmont vs. Rocky Mountain JV

#2 Riverside vs. Greybull

#1 Sundance vs. Pine Bluffs

#4 Moorcroft vs. Glenrock

1A #1 Kaycee vs. 2A #5 Rocky Mountain

Wright vs. Lusk

#5 Upton vs. Burlington

Tongue River vs. Wind River

St. Stephens at #3 Big Horn

1A Arvada-Clearmont vs. Big Horn JV

Wright vs. Greybull

1A #5 Upton vs. 2A Pine Bluffs

Tongue River vs. Glenrock

#5 Rocky Mountain at #3 Big Horn

#2 Riverside vs. Lusk

2A #1 Sundance vs. Burlington

#4 Moorcroft vs. Wind River

1A #1 Kaycee vs. 2A St. Stephens

1A Arvada-Clearmont vs. Kaycee JV

Rawlins Volleyball Invitational (rolling times after first matches)

Pool Play

Lyman JV at Rawlins, noon

#4 Buffalo vs. Wheatland, noon

#1 Mountain View vs. Powell, noon

Lovell vs. Burns, noon

#5 Kemmerer vs. #2 Lander

#3 Lyman vs. Worland

Newcastle vs. Pinedale

#5 Kemmerer at Rawlins

#4 Buffalo vs. #3 Lyman

#1 Mountain View vs. Douglas

Lovell vs. Newcastle

Lyman JV vs. #2 Lander

Wheatland vs. Worland

Burns vs. Pinedale

#2 Lander at Rawlins

#4 Buffalo vs. Worland

Lovell vs. Pinedale

#5 Kemmerer vs. Lyman JV

Wheatland vs. #3 Lyman

Powell vs. Douglas

Burns vs. Newcastle

Star Valley Volleyball Invitational

Waiting on schedule…

Saturday, Sept. 11:

Class 4A

Cody at Sheridan, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Wyoming Indian at Big Piney, 1 p.m. (conference match)

Class 1A

Manilla, UT at 1A Farson-Eden, 11:30 a.m.

Midwest at Hulett, 3 p.m. (conference match)

#4 Little Snake River at Encampment, 5:30 p.m. (conference match)

Tournaments

Big Horn Invitational Volleyball Tournament

Maroon Bracket = TBD (top 2 teams from each pool)

Gold Bracket = TBD (bottom 2 teams from each pool)

Rawlins Volleyball Invitational

Gold Bracket = TBD (top 2 teams from each pool)

Silver Bracket = TBD (bottom 2 teams from each pool)

Star Valley Volleyball Invitational

Waiting on schedule…

Wyoming Expectation Vs. Reality

- Wyoming Expectation Vs. Reality