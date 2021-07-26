The Wyoming American Legion Baseball Class ‘A’ 2021 State Tournament is in Cheyenne. It is July 24-28, 2021.

This is an eight-team, modified, double-elimination bracket. The Cody Cubs are the defending Class ‘A’ State Champions. The Cubs have won five of the last seven state titles. The other two were won by the host team, the Cheyenne Hawks.

Coming off of last weekend’s District Tournaments that eliminated four of the 12 Class ‘A’ programs from contention, the stage is set to see who advances to this year’s NWCART in Anchorage, AK.

Here’s a look at the match-ups for the ‘A’ State Tournament. All games will be at Powers Field.

Saturday, July 24: (arranged based on start time)

Final Score: Game 2: (W3) Powell Pioneers 5 (E2) Douglas Cats 3 [9 inns.] - Pioneers score 2 on an error and a sacrifice in the 9th for the win. Each team scored in the 8th. Douglas out-hit Powell, 13-8, but errors proved costly.

Final Score: Game 3: (E1) Wheatland Lobos 10 (W4) Lovell Mustangs 0 - Lobos score 4 in both the 4th & 5th innings. Hicks had 3 hits (2-2B) and 4 RBI's. Adam Suko adds 2 triples & 3 RBI's.

Final Score: Game 4: (W1) Cody Cubs 12 (E4) Torrington Tigers 2 - Cubs trailed 2-0 but answered with 11 runs in the 1st. J. Schroeder's 3-run 3B gave Cody the lead for good. Cubs took advantage of 8 walks & 6 hit batters.

Final Score: Game 1: (E3) Cheyenne Hawks 14 (W2) Green River Knights 0 - Hawks explode for 4 in the 3rd and seal it with 7 in the 6th. Colgan had 3 hits & 3 RBI's. Lain added 3 hits & 2 RBI's. Williams goes 5 innings for the win. Knights held to 3 hits.

Sunday, July 25:

Final Score: Game 5: Lovell 11 Green River 10 - Knights are eliminated - Mustangs scored 3 in the 6th for the win on a wild pitch, a sacrifice fly, and a ground out. Mangus led Lovell with 3 hits (2B) and 2 RBI's. Ginest added a 3-run 3B, as the Mustangs rallied from an early 6-0 deficit.

Final Score: Game 6: Torrington 8 Douglas 4 - Cats are eliminated - After trailing 2-0, the Tigers scored 8 straight and hold on. Hellus and Keith had 2 hits apiece. Short added a 2-run double.

Final Score: Game 7: Cheyenne 11 Wheatland 1 - A 1-0 game was broken wide open by the Hawks with 6 in the 4th and 4 in the 5th. Reisdorfer had 3 hits & 4 RBI's. Sullivan allowed 1 unearned run on 5 hits and threw just 53 pitches.

Final Score: Game 8: Cody 19 Powell 0 - Grenz tosses a no-hitter in 5 innings for the Cubs. Cody scored 9 runs in the 1st inning. They had 13 hits. Engdahl had 1 hit, 2 walks, & 5 RBI's.

Monday, July 26:

Final Score: Game 9: Wheatland 10 Torrington 5 - Lobos scored 5 runs in the 7th to break the tie. JP Anderson had the go-ahead RBI single. Hicks followed with a 2-run triple. Hicks had 3 hits (3B) & 4 RBI's to pace the Wheatland attack. Pollock tossed 4.1 innings of scoreless relief for the win. Short had a hit & 2 RBI's for Torrington.

Final Score: Game 10: Lovell 10 Powell 4 - Mustangs trailed 3-0 but rallied with 8 runs in the 3rd and 2 in the 4th. Mangus had 3 hits, while Pickett and Wright drove in 2 runs each. Rodriguez went 6.1 innings for the win on the mound.

Final Score: Game 11: Cody 9 Cheyenne 8 [8 inns.] - Tied 5-5, both teams scored 3 in the 7th. Cubs tied it on Blatt's 3-run HR. Johnston had the GW RBI single in the 8th for the Cubs.

Tuesday, July 27: (Pairings for these two games will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary) - Wheatland and Cheyenne have already played, so to not duplicate a previous match-up, the bracket is shifted to below.

Game 12: Lovell vs. Cheyenne, 1 p.m.

Game 13: Wheatland vs. Cody, 4 p.m. - KODI Listen Live or KYCN Listen Live

(Note: If 3 teams remain with one loss after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 will automatically be drawn into Game 14)

Wednesday, July 28:

Game 14: State Championship Game: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13 (possibly Winner Game 11), 11 a.m.

Game 15 (If necessary): Only needed if the 1st loss for Loser of Game 14, 1:30 p.m.