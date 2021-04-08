Wyoming Legion Baseball Scoreboard: April 5-11, 2021

The American Legion baseball regular season begins this weekend in the Capital City of Cheyenne.

After a shortened and productive 2020 season due to the virus, the 2021 season has the full green light.

Defending ‘AA’ State Champion Cheyenne Post Six will host four programs from Colorado in their ‘Spring Kickoff’ tournament at Powers Field. There will be a special ceremony before Friday’s opening game. Cheyenne Mayor Collins will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch alongside 90th Operations Support Squadron (OSS) Commander, Lt Colonel Michael Suden from F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

The City of Cheyenne recently completed replacing the field turf surface at Powers Field. A ribbon-cutting will take place to open the new surface. The 90th OSS was recently awarded the ‘Omaha Trophy’ which is a major achievement for F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

Game schedules are subject to change. If you have an update or see a game missing, let WyoPreps know by emailing david@wyopreps.com. A few more teams are scheduled to open their season next weekend.

FRIDAY, APRIL 9:

Cheyenne Post Six vs. Windsor, CO, 6 p.m. (Cheyenne Spring Kickoff Tournament)

SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

Cheyenne Post Six vs. Diamond Club (CO), 11 a.m. (Cheyenne Spring Kickoff Tournament)

Cheyenne Post Six vs. Rockies Scout Team (CO), 6:30 p.m. (Cheyenne Spring Kickoff Tournament)

SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

Cheyenne Post Six vs. Fort Collins GOJO’s, 9 a.m. (Cheyenne Spring Kickoff Tournament)

Cheyenne Post Six vs. Rockies Scout Team, 4:30 p.m. (Cheyenne Spring Kickoff Tournament)