Wyoming Man Killed in Crash May Have Fallen Asleep, Patrol Says

A Wyoming man who died in a rollover crash Tuesday evening south of Kemmerer may have fallen asleep at the wheel, the highway patrol says.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near milepost 32 on U.S. 189.

The patrol says 53-year-old Joel Reimer was headed north when he drifted off the road, overcorrected, and rolled his SUV multiple times.

Reimer was not wearing his seat belt and died from his injuries.

This is the 31st fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 34 in 2021, 27 in 2020, 63 in 2019, and 35 in 2018 to date.