The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 28 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 550.

Agency spokeswoman Kim Deti says the recent deaths involved individuals in Albany, Big Horn, Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton, Uinta and Washakie counties.

Deti says 10 of the individuals lived in long-term care facilities, and 16 of the 28 were hospitalized.

Among Wyoming residents, there have been 42,638 lab-confirmed cases and 7,284 probable cases reported since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 40,732 lab-confirmed cases and 6,851 probable cases have recovered.

