Wyoming Reports Nine More COVID-19 Deaths, Four in Laramie County

Nine more Wyoming residents have died of COVID-19, including a woman and three seniors (65+) -- two men and one woman -- from Laramie County, the Wyoming Department of Health confirmed Tuesday.

The recently confirmed deaths also involved an older man from Cambell County, a woman from Johnson County, an older woman from Niobrara County, an older man from Platte County and a man from Sweetwater County.

The WDH says all of the individuals were hospitalized, but only four had conditions associated with higher risk of severe illness.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 760 coronavirus-related deaths, 53,000 lab-confirmed cases and 10,235 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

Of those cases, 51,951 lab-confirmed cases and 9,967 probable cases have recovered.

As of Monday, July 12, 32.06 percent of Wyoming's population had been fully vaccinated.

