Wyoming Reports Three More COVID Deaths, Two From Laramie County

Christian Vuong

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported three more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,820.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:

  • An older adult Laramie County woman died in May. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
  • An older adult Laramie County man died in May. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
  • An older adult Sheridan County man died in May. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, 84.95% of the state's deaths have been among people 60 and older.

Not surprisingly, Laramie and Natrona counties (the most populous counties in the state) have recorded the most deaths, 292 and 273, respectively.

