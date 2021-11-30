Wyoming Sheriff’s Office To Hold Car Auction, Bids Start at $100

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will hold a public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles on Tuesday, December 7, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

The auction will be held at the Sheriff's Office at 50140B Highway 191 South in Rock Springs. According to the post:

"Showing starts at 10:30 a.m. and bidding begins at 11 a.m.

The following vehicles are up for auction:

- 2000 Chevrolet Blazer (starting bid of $100) - 1997 Ford F-150 (starting bid of $100) - 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee (starting bid of $100)

For any questions ahead of next Tuesday's auction, please call Kelly at (307) 872-3866.

Did you know: Our agency occasionally sells abandoned property and property held pursuant to court ordered writs of execution. Some of the property is seized and sold to satisfy civil judgments. When sales are ordered, we post notices in public places and publish them in the newspaper in accordance with Wyoming law before holding a public auction."

Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office