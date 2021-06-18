Wyoming State Fair Announced Their Grandstand Lineup for 2021

The Wyoming State Fair has announced their 2021 Grandstand Entertainment Lineup and the showcased concert for this year's fair will be country star Walker Hayes. He will take the stage at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds in Douglas on Friday, August 20th.

Tickets go on sale on July 1st. As of today, we are less than two months away from the start of the fair that runs from Tuesday, August 17th through Saturday, August 21st. A continuous countdown is running at the Wyoming State Fair website.

Walker Hayes will bring his sound to stage as the headlining concert act this year. The singer/songwriter is fresh off releasing his EP 'Country Stuff'. The EP consisted of collaborations with country artists such as Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, and Lori McKenna. Prior to that, Hayes' debut album 'boom.' was produced by Shane McAnally, a multi-Grammy award winning producer. The 10-track album, released in 2017 contains hits such as the Double Platinum, Top 10 single 'You Broke Up With Me' and his follow up single, 'Craig'. Hayes' singles '90s Country' and 'Don't Let Her' have also had half a billion streams to this point.

Get our free mobile app

He's performed for national audiences on 'The Today Show' and 'Good Morning America' and has been touted by The Washington Post as they said, "Hayes has broken into the mainstream by sounding different." Come Friday, August 20th, the Wyoming State Fair will get to experience that sound.

Along with the live music performing, there will be several other family friendly grandstand events throughout the fair such as the State Championship Ranch Rodeo on Tuesday, August 17th, the PRCA Rodeo which includes WPRA Breakaway on August 18th and 19th, and of course, the Demolition Derby on Saturday, August 21st.

All the info for the Wyoming State Fair, along with a full lineup of all events schedule can be found by visiting the fair website: wystatefair.com.