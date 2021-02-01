Wyoming Woman Fatally Struck While Walking Across Roadway

Getty Images

A 46-year-old Wyoming woman was fatally struck by a pickup yesterday, Jan. 31, on the Wind River Indian Reservation, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 6:12 p.m. near milepost 4.5 on 17 Mile Road, west of Riverton.

The patrol says Melissa Brown was walking across the roadway with two others when she was struck by a westbound pickup.

Brown died from her injuries. The pickup driver, who managed to avoid hitting the other two pedestrians, was not injured in the crash.

No possible contributing factors were listed on the crash report.

