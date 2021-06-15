Wyoming’s Uptain claims round one at CNFR

CASPER -- University of Wyoming's Garrett R. Uptain landed a 79.5 ride Monday in the opening round of the saddle bronc competition at the College National Final Rodeo inside the Ford Event Center in Casper.

The Craig, Colo., native was one of three UW rodeo team members to claim Central Rocky Mountain Region championships, joining Donny Proffit (bareback) and Jase Staudt (tie-down roping). Uptain, who is also a bull rider, won a pair of all-around titles during the spring season at Sheridan College and Gillette College.

The 23-year-old was a catalyst this season in helping lead UW to a regional team title. Wyoming placed in the top two at nine of 10 rodeos this season.

Uptain has been a member of the PRCA since 2017 and most recently snagged a buckle in saddle bronc at the San Antonio Qualifier last January. He also took first in the Mountain State Circuit Finals in Loveland, Colo., last October.

Before coming to Laramie, Uptain was on the rodeo teams at Uptain Sheridan College and Chadron State.

The UW men's team is currently ranked No. 13 overall in Casper with 80.0 points. The women's team has 20.0 points and is sitting 19th.

Here is how the other University of Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls did Monday in the Oil City:

Bareback: Donny B. Proffit, 74.5, 14th overall

Tie-down roping: Seth C. Peterson, 10.2, 10th overall; Chadron S. Coffield, 10.6, 11th overall; Jase K. Staudt, NS, 36th overall

Steer wrestling: Chadron S. Coffield, 7.3, 10th overall; Seth C. Peterson, 13.6, 18th overall

Team roping: Jase K. Staudt and JC Flake (Gillette College), NS, 25th overall

Barrel racing: Karson K. Bradley, 14.34, 7th overall

Breakaway roping: Faith L. Hoffman, 3.1, 12th overall; Hailey N. Hardeman, 3.5, 16th overall; Brandy L. Schaack, NS, 35th overall

Goat tying: Faith L. Hoffman, 6.6, 12th overall; Taylour Q. Latham, 6.6, 12th overall

To see full CNFR results click HERE.

This year, all performances of the CNFR — Tuesday through Saturday (June 15-19) — will air on ESPN3. ESPN3 is available by using the ESPN App. Download the ESPN App from the App Store or Google Play. ESPN3 is also available on your computer. To view ESPN3 on a computer: Go to ESPN.com, click on ‘WATCH’, scroll down to ‘CHANNELS’, Select ESPN3 and click on “College Rodeo”. CNFR performances will stream live and replay the following day.