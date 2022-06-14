Yellowstone Closing Entrances for ‘Substantial Length of Time’

Yellowstone National Park has given an update through its social media as severe flooding had already closed the entrances to the park on a temporary basis. The national park made a post through Facebook on Tuesday (June 14th) that it will be closing some entrances to the park for a 'substantial length of time'.

The national park is certainly one of the top tourist spots for the entire state of Wyoming throughout the summer months, but until further notice, the park will be closed as they deal with damage caused by severe flooding in northwest Wyoming, up into southwestern Montana.

Prior to their Facebook post on Tuesday, the park had already posted this via Twitter the day before.

Yellowstone National Park then said this on their Facebook page on Tuesday evening:

Northern portion of Yellowstone National Park likely to remain closed for a substantial length of time due to severely damaged, impacted infrastructure; Visitors traveling to park in coming weeks must stay informed about current situation, road and weather conditions. - Aerial assessments conducted Monday, June 13, by Yellowstone show major damage to multiple sections of road between the North Entrance (Gardiner, Montana), Mammoth Hot Springs, Lamar Valley and Cooke City, Montana, near the Northeast Entrance. - Many sections of road in these areas are completely gone and will require substantial time and effort to reconstruct. - The National Park Service will make every effort to repair these roads as soon as possible; however, it is probable that road sections in northern Yellowstone will not reopen this season due to the time required for repairs. - To prevent visitors from being stranded in the park if conditions worsen, the park in coordination with Yellowstone National Park Lodges made the decision to have all visitors move out of overnight accommodations (lodging and campgrounds) and exit the park. - All entrances to Yellowstone National Park remain temporarily CLOSED while the park waits for flood waters to recede and can conduct evaluations on roads, bridges and wastewater treatment facilities to ensure visitor and employee safety. - There will be no inbound visitor traffic at any of the five entrances into the park, including visitors with lodging and camping reservations, until conditions improve and park infrastructure is evaluated. - The park’s southern loop appears to be less impacted than the northern roads and teams will assess damage to determine when opening of the southern loop is feasible. This closure will extend minimally through next weekend (June 19)...

As we reported yesterday, the videos from the severe flooding in Wyoming and Montana showed some devastating images

Yellowstone National Park also announced in the post that there are no known injuries or deaths that have occurred at the park due to the severe flooding and damage caused. Potential flooding through the coming weekend is also a possibility, as mentioned their Facebook post. Updates are also given through the park's website

