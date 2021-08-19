Yellowstone is returning to the Paramount Network for its hugely anticipated Season 4 in 2021, and fans have been wondering when the new episodes will premiere. We've gathered together everything there is to know about Season 4 of Yellowstone.

Yellowstone has become a television phenomenon since it premiered in 2018 on the Paramount Network. The Kevin Costner-led drama follows the ups and downs of the Dutton family, who own the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Their constant battles with all of the entities that border their land, as well as their fraught family dynamics, provide most of the show's gritty drama. That addictive combination has made Yellowstone a runaway hit that is currently the most-watched show on cable television.

Season 3 ended on a string of cliffhangers as Costner's John Dutton character and two of his children, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) all came under attack simultaneously, leaving it unclear as to who might live or die.

Season 4 will also introduce several new characters to Yellowstone, and a trailer that's been released in advance of the new season promises the Duttons' retribution for the attacks on their own will be terribly costly for those involved.

So, who lives and who dies? And when will fans even get the chance to find out? Read on to discover everything we know about the upcoming Yellowstone Season 4.

The Premiere Date

The Paramount Network announced on Thursday (Aug. 19) that Yellowstone will return for Season 4 on Nov. 7.

Which Cast Members Will Return?

As far as anyone's said in public so far, all of the major cast of characters are expected to return for Season 4 of Yellowstone. So ... does that mean everyone survives? That's not clear; they could always pull a fast one like Nashville did, when Connie Britton returned, only for her character to die shortly after. But since John, Beth and Kayce Dutton are so integral to the storylines and so beloved by Yellowstone viewers, it's unlikely producers would want to lose those characters.

Of course, with all that dramatic build-up, someone will have to die, or viewers will feel cheated. Our money is on Beth's assistant, who took a blast big enough to blow a hole in the side of a building right in the face when she opened a package bomb.

Which Cast Members Are New?

Yellowstone has announced four new characters for Season 4. Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Birdbox) will play "Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities," according to a press release. Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly) will play the role of Summer Higgins, "an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state-funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals." Kathryn Kelly (Nashville, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings) plays Emily, "a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy," and Finn Little (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) is set to play Carter, described as "a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip" whom Beth takes under her wing at the ranch.

Weaver, Perabo and Kelly have recurring roles on Yellowstone, while Little is a series regular. Will Patton's recurring role as Garrett Randall has also been bumped up to a series regular.

What About the Yellowstone Spinoffs?

Yellowstone's popularity has spawned two upcoming spinoffs. Yellowstone: 666 has been announced, but few details are available as yet.

Most interesting to country music fans is 1883, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, John Dutton's great-parents. The show follows their family as they head West on an arduous trek from Texas to Montana, where they will end up establishing the Yellowstone ranch that serves as the setting for the original show. The Paramount Network has announced that 1883 will premiere on Dec. 19.

Yellowstone Season 4 will air on the Paramount Network and Paramount+. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

