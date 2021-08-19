Cowgirls set for final two preseason tune-ups

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming volleyball team has its final two tune-ups of the preseason this weekend as the Cowgirls travel to Northern Colorado for an exhibition with the Bears Friday at 6 p.m., before hosting the annual Brown & Gold scrimmage Saturday at 5:30 p.m., inside the UniWyo Sports Complex.

UW, who was picked to finish fourth in the Preseason Mountain West Volleyball poll, announced Wednesday, enters its ninth season under the tutelage of head coach Chad Callihan, who’s 152 wins at Wyoming and .652 winning percentage are both tops in program history.

The Cowgirls also return four-time All-Mountain West honoree Jackie McBride, who was tabbed to the Preseason All-Mountain West Team in Wednesday’s release. Joining McBride as returning all-conference student-athletes is KC McMahon, who was named to the 2019 All-Mountain West squad.

Wyoming opens the regular season Aug. 27 and 28 with the first of two tournaments the Cowgirls will host this season as UW hosts the Rumble in the Rockies next weekend. Season tickets are now available for Cowgirl volleyball, starting at $65 for public general admission and $35 for children ages 3-12.

Single-match tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for children. Fans can contact the Wyoming ticket office at (307) 760-7220 or by visiting the ticket office in the Arena-Auditorium.

