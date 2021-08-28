Yellowstone is gearing up to return for its hugely anticipated fourth season, and from the look of two new teaser clips, it's going to be a wild ride.

Two intriguing new teaser clips released online in advance of Yellowstone's upcoming Season 4 hint at more violence on the horizon as the Dutton family wreak revenge on the enemies who attacked them in the closing minutes of Season 3. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) fell to the ground after being shot in the chest, while Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) appeared to have been possibly blown up by a package bomb. Kayce Dutton was fighting for his life after gunmen entered his office and opened fire as Season 3 came to a stunning close.

A new teaser Yellowstone posted to Twitter on Tuesday (Aug. 24) warns, "Every. Body. Pays." The accompanying clip shows a herd of horses running across a deserted plain ... deserted, that is, except for the body of a man being dragged across the plain by the final horse. That clip ends with a closeup of a black cowboy hat lying on the ground, which prompted fans into frenzied speculation that the ultra-popular character of ranch foreman Rip Wheeler might be dead:

The show shared another clip on Friday afternoon (Aug. 27), accompanied by the tag line, "The calm before the storm." The teaser focuses on a tranquil stream that's gently winding through the countryside until a shot rings out in the distance. Viewers then see a white cowboy hat float downstream, followed by a torrent of blood. As some Twitter users pointed out, the blood forms into a Y in the water:

Yellowstone has become a runaway hit since it launched in 2018 on the Paramount Network, and it's now the most-watched show on cable television. The runup to Season 4 has been especially tense for fans who are eager to see what's next, and while it certainly appears that some deaths are imminent as Season 4 prepares to launch, fans still have no idea who lives, who dies or even who was behind the attacks on the Duttons. One thing seems sure, though: there's about to be some frontier justice served up.

Yellowstone's popularity has spawned two upcoming spinoffs. Yellowstone: 666 has been announced, but few details are available as yet. Most interesting to country music fans is 1883, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, John Dutton's great-parents.

The show follows their family as they head West on an arduous trek from Texas to Montana, where they will end up establishing the Yellowstone ranch that serves as the setting for the original show.

The Paramount Network has announced that 1883 will premiere on Dec. 19, while Yellowstone Season 4 will air on the Paramount Network and Paramount+ beginning Nov. 7. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

