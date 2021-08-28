39 Students, 10 Staff Members Test Positive For COVID in LCSD#1

Laramie County School District#1 had 39 students and ten staff members test positive for COVID 19 between August 19 and August 26, according to district spokeswoman Mary Quast.

The district on Friday afternoon released a statement which included the following:

''These individuals were at the following locations—Afflerbach Elementary, Alta Vista Elementary, Arp Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cheyenne Virtual School, Davis Elementary, East High, Fairview-Lebhart Elementary, Freedom Elementary, Goins Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick, Meadowlark, Pioneer Park, Saddle Ridge and South.

Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Students, parents and staff members are highly encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.

Due to privacy laws, we cannot release the identities of students or staff members."

