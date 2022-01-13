Yellowstone To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

We're talking about the park, not the TV series or its spinoff, 1883, mathematically, that doesn't get you 150 more like 139.

But, yes, the park. It's been 150 years since Yellowstone became America's first national park. So, it's quite the happy birthday for one of the top tourist destinations in the country. You hear that, Yosemite?

The park has big plans for its 150th birthday, and I think we can all appreciate what they have in store. According to a press release on their website, they're working on groundbreaking on several projects this year, thanks to the Great American Outdoors Act.

During this anniversary year, Yellowstone will open 40 new employee housing units throughout the park along with groundbreakings on projects totaling more than $125 million funded through the Great American Outdoors Act. These projects include two of the largest historic preservation projects in the country and a range of transportation projects that will address aging infrastructure. This year will also mark the reopening of Tower Fall to Chittenden Road (near Dunraven Pass), a $28 million road improvement project completed over the past two years.

That money is going to go a long way for all of those improvements throughout the park. They're also working on some really cool outreach work with Native American tribes. Multiple tribes will be around Old Faithful throughout the summer and they're also setting up a large teepee village in the park.

It looks like Yellowstone is set to double down on its success from last year with all of these improvements. I can't wait to check them out.

