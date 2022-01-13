LCSD#1 Superintendent Posts Letter On District Facemask Policy

Laramie County School District#1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo has posted a letter to district families about the school board's decision to make face masks optional on Jan. 24.

Board members voted on Monday night to make the masks voluntary, although their use will still be encouraged.

That was the latest decision on what has been a contentious issue in the district ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started in early 2020. Crespo's letter was posted on the LCSD#1 district website.

Crespo told parents the district is doing its best to respect all viewpoints on the issue while also keeping students and staff members safe:

Dear Laramie County School District 1 Families,

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our goal at Laramie County School

District 1 has been to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff and keep school open for in-person learning.

We recognize that it has been a long two years! We are so grateful for our families and students who have worked with us every step of the way. Thank you for your partnership as we navigate through this ever-changing situation.

The availability of a COVID-19 vaccination for children and adults is helping to change our response to the pandemic. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided updated health guidelines on Jan. 6, 2022.

Due to these factors, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, the LCSD1 Board of Trustees approved an addendum to our Smart Start Plan. Some of these changes went into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, while the remainder will start on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

Details regarding the revisions are available at the following link: Smart Start Addendum 1-10-22. We understand many of you have varying perspectives regarding these changes. Some of you may support masks and more stringent health protocol while others may support loosening the protocol. Please know we are trying to meet everyone’s perspective. As we navigate this situation, we will continue to follow our regular illness guidelines and update based on the latest suggestions from the CDC and Wyoming Department of Health.

Additionally, we will continue to follow our Big 4: Stay home if you are sick. Wash/sanitize your hands frequently. Masks are highly recommended (beginning Jan. 24, 2022.) Socially distance by 6 feet if and when you can.

We recognize this transition will provide us with opportunities and challenges. Working together we can help our students succeed socially, emotionally and academically.

Sincerely,

Dr. Margaret Crespo

Superintendent of Schools