5th Annual Valentine’s Day Cookie Drive Set for FE Warren Airmen

The 5th Annual Valentine's Day Cookie Drive is happening in February to show appreciation for the young airmen living in the dorms at FE Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne. You can show your appreciation by contributing cookies from your favorite bakery, or they can also be homemade.

In hopes of sharing cookies with all the airmen on the base, it's being encouraged to gather about 600 dozen or potentially more cookies for the event. According to ShortGo, all types of cookies are welcome, and those wanting to contribute may feel free to get as creative as they would like with their cookie designs.

The cookie drive is being organized jointly by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce's Military Affairs Committee, the Warren Spouses Club, and the Women's Civic League of Cheyenne.

It is asked that cookies are dropped off at Blue Credit Federal Union World Headquarters at 2401 E. Pershing Blvd at or Burns Insurance at 237 Storey Blvd, Suite 200 on Wednesday, February 9th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or at the Chapel Activity Center located at Building 212, 7307 Randall Ave on FE Warren Air Force Base between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 10th. The cookies must be delivered in disposable containers as the containers being used will not be returned. The cookies do not have to be individually wrapped.

In case you don't have time to bake, Mary's Mountain Cookie in Cheyenne will be offering a 31 percent discount on every dozen of their 2 ounce cookies. They will also deliver for free to the Air Force Base. To contact them, call 307-514-0404.

For those wishing to sign up, you can do by clicking the link provided here. For anyone wanting more information, please email Carolyn Ritschard of the Chamber's Military Affairs Committee at ritschard@yahoo.com.

