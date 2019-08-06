You’ve Gotta See This Insane Downtown Laramie Apartment
Just the idea of living in downtown Laramie is an intriguing one for sure, but what about doing it in the absolute lap of luxury? This apartment will cost you a pretty penny, but it might be worth it to live in a work of art. Prism Real Estate is renting this apartment above the old Madam Opal's in Grand Avenue for just $1850 a month.
But it comes with all the perfect features for an apartment. Laundry room? Check. Exposed Brick? Check. Absolutely stunning kitchen? Check. It even has a walk-in closet and a fantastic art-deco designed bathroom. What more could you want? (Other than a yard, that is.) Pets are even negotiable.
The building was built in 1893 and a video showing the whole space was uploaded in 2012.
If you're interested in renting this work of art, get in touch with Prism Real Estate. I'm sure it'll go fast!