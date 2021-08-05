A Grammy Awards-winning country group, the Zac Brown Band have come a long way since the success of their breakthrough debut single, "Chicken Fried." The song propelled the band onto the country music map, making them the first country band to nab the No. 1 spot with their debut single since Heartland did so with "I Loved Her First" in 2006.

Even before that success, though, several of the Zac Brown Band's members had been working hard together for years. The band, then comprised of Brown, a bass guitarist and a drummer, was formed in Atlanta, Ga., in the early 2000s, and Brown decided to found his own label, Home Grown (which eventually became Southern Ground), in 2003. After two independent albums, in 2004 and 2005, ZBB launched their The Foundation record via Southern Ground with Atlantic Records and Bigger Picture Music Group.

Following "Chicken Fried," the Zac Brown Band kept churning out hits and albums. You Get What You Give, Uncaged, Jekyll + Hyde, Welcome Home and The Owl have spawned hits such as "Free," "Colder Weather," "Knee Deep," "Homegrown" and many more, and have kept the fan-favorite band on the radio and the road. They also released an EP, The Grohl Sessions, Vol. 1, with Dave Grohl, lead singer of Foo Fighters, showing that while ZBB are a country group, they have no problem playing outside of the box.

Of course, there's nothing like seeing the Zac Brown Band live. The photo gallery below includes some of the best pictures from a wide variety of their performances:

You Think You Know Zac Brown?