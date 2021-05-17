22-Year-Old Driver Killed in Crash South of Laramie

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

A 22-year-old driver is dead after crashing his car south of Laramie late Friday morning.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. near milepost 409 on U.S. 287.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Colorado resident Braxton Tatum Carbonell was headed north when he lost control of his Toyota Camry and slid into a bridge guardrail.

Get our free mobile app

"When the Camry caught a guardrail seam and a bolt, it ripped open the driver's side, ejecting the driver and launching him across to the opposite creek bank," a crash report said. "The Camry rolled and landed on its tires in Harney Creek."

The patrol says Carbonell was likely buckled up, but the force of the crash broke the male end of the seat belt latch.

Speed and driver inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Filed Under: Albany County, Braxton Tatum Carbonell, Colorado resident, driver inattention, driver killed, fatal crash, Harney Creek, Laramie, speed, U.S. 287, Wyoming Highway Patrol
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top