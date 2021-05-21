1 Dead, 2 Airlifted After Head-On Crash in Central Wyoming

One person was killed and two others, including a young child, were airlifted following a head-on crash east of Shoshoni Thursday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near milepost 69 on U.S. 20-26.

Beck says Stephen James Stewart, 75, of Casper, was headed east when his pickup entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with a pickup being driven by Michael Andrew Marr, 32, of Greeley, Colorado.

Stewart died at the scene. Marr had two girls, ages 6 and 7, in the pickup with him and he and the 6-year-old were flown by helicopter to Wyoming Medical Center for their injuries, but Beck didn't know their conditions.

Beck says both men were buckled up and the girls were in child seats.

Driver fatigue on the part of Stewart is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.