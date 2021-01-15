18 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Among LCSD1 Students, Staff

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that 14 students and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

"These individuals were at the following locations -- Arp Elementary, Central High School, Davis Elementary, Freedom Elementary, McCormick Junior High, Prairie Wind Elementary, Rossman Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary and South High," LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown said in a news release.

Brown says those who had direct contact with the positive cases will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Brown continues to encourage students, parents and staff members to wear masks, and to stay home and contact a health care provider if they feel ill or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.

