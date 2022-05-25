Wyoming Reports Zero COVID-19 Deaths for the First Time in 2022

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported zero new COVID-related deaths, the first time that has happened this year.

It was just three months ago on Feb. 22 that the department reported 29 deaths, the highest weekly total of 2022.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 124,529 lab-confirmed cases, 33,332 probable cases, and 1,820 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, 84.95% of the state's deaths have been among people 60 and older.

Not surprisingly, Laramie and Natrona counties (the most populous counties in the state) have recorded the most deaths, 292 and 273, respectively.