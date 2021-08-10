2021 Cheyenne Farmer’s Market Kicks Off On Saturday

The 2021 Cheyenne Farmer's Market will get underway on Saturday, August 14 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Once again this year it will be held in the B lot parking area at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days has donated the space for the market.

It was first held at Frontier Park in 2020, after being moved from downtown Cheyenne because of concerns about social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get our free mobile app

The market, which is a fundraiser for Community Action of Laramie County, is an annual event that typically offers fruits and vegetables, honey, pastries, baked goods, meat products, gourmet coffee, and a host of other products to shoppers.

SNAP, EBT, and debit/credit cards are accepted at the Farmer's Market, which will continue through October 9. Community Action of Laramie County is involved in a number of community programs, according to a news release:

''The Crossroads Healthcare Clinic, providing health care to our homeless and low-income neighbors and is the only federally qualified health care center in the state administering the COVID-19 vaccine. Community Action also administers the only intensive case management program in the state dedicated to putting our homeless and low-income neighbors on the path to self-sufficiency. The Kinship Support Services program provides support, respite, and assistance to families of grandparents raising their grandchildren. Finally, the Jonn J. Edmunds Veterans Home and the VA Bridge Housing program provide transitional housing and case management to homeless veterans in Cheyenne and Laramie County. This is the only program in Wyoming to have designated housing for female and LGBTQ veterans. The funds raised at the Cheyenne Farmers Market go right back into helping Community Action serve our most vulnerable neighbors through these programs.''