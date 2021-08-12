Shane Smith Offers Advice On Shopping At A Farmer’s Market

INTRO: In 2015 we interviewed one of the founders of the Cheyenne Farmer's Market, Shane Smith, about the most effective ways to shop at a farmer's market.

With the annual Cheyenne Farmer's Market kicking off again on Saturday, August 14, we thought it might be a good time to review what Smith had to say about getting the most bang for the buck at such events.

Original Post: Shane Smith says if you want the very best quality and widest selection it's best to arrive early before the products have been picked over. On the other hand, if you're hoping to get a deal, Smith says you should take the opposite approach and do your shopping close to the end of business. That's because by then vendors are trying to unload their remaining stock rather than taking it back home and possibly getting nothing at all for it.

Smith also says it's important to understand that just because something is on sale at a farmer's market doesn't mean it's fresh from the farm. Smith says it's not unusual for people to buy products on the wholesale market, as a grocery store does, and then set up a booth at a farmer's market, often selling at higher than grocery store prices.