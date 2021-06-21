2021 Farmers Market Season to Kickoff in Laramie June 25th

This year's Laramie's Farmer's Market Season will officially kickoff this week on Friday, June 25th in downtown Laramie. Laramie Main Street Alliance will host the farmers market season every Friday, through September 24th (with the exception of July 9th) from 3 to 7 p.m.

The downtown market event will take place in the parking lot to the north of Depot Park on South 1st Street. Fridays in downtown Laramie will be sure to feature plenty of fresh produce, handmade goods, cocktails, and live music.

Kayla Matlock is the new market manager and expressed that she is eager for the event to kickoff this week:

I am extremely excited to take over as the Farmers Market Manager this year...I am most looking forward to seeing the community come together for this wonderful event that promotes and highlights local non-profits, makers, businesses, and artists. I thoroughly enjoy watching our community enjoy the Laramie summer by attending the market and I cannot wait to purchase local produce and baked goods!

Over 60 vendors and organizations will be on hand participating in this year's farmers markets throughout the season. Those vendors and organizations will offer prepared food, fresh produce, artisan good, and much more each and every week of the farmers market season. They will also be host to weekly live music and offer SNAP benefits, which is a nutrition assistance program that is being provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture). The farmers market will also have several generous local sponsors throughout the 2021 season they would like to thank, including UniWyo Federal Credit Union, Big Hollow Food Corp, NU2U, Plenty Unlimited Inc., and Ivinson Memorial Hospital.

The farmers market season will kickoff this Friday in downtown Laramie and we hope to see you all out there!