2021 Cheyenne Farmer’s Market To Return To Frontier Park

The 2021 Cheyenne Farmer's Market will once again be held at B Lot at Frontier Park, according to a news release from Cheyenne Frontier Days and Community Action of Laramie County.

The Farmer's Market is the primary fundraiser for Community Action of Laramie County, which works to reduce the effect of poverty in Laramie County.

Its programs include the following, according to the release:

''the Crossroads Healthcare Clinic, providing health care to our homeless and low-income neighbors and is the only federally qualified health care center in the state administering the COVID-19 vaccine. Community Action also administers the only intensive case management program in the state dedicated to putting our homeless and low-income neighbors on the path to self-sufficiency. The Kinship Support Services program provides support, respite, and assistance to families of grandparents raising their grandchildren. Finally, the Jonn J. Edmunds Veterans Home and the VA Bridge Housing program provide transitional housing and case management to homeless veterans in Cheyenne and Laramie County. This is the only program in Wyoming to have designated housing for female and LGBTQ veterans. The funds raised at the Cheyenne Farmers Market go right back into helping Community Action serve our most vulnerable neighbors through these programs.''

The first Farmer's Market of 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, August 14, from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. They are slated to continue on that same schedule through Saturday, October 9.