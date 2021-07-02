2021 Cheyenne July 4 Fireworks Show – Details

QUICK INFO: Cheyenne Fourth of July Fireworks 2021:

  • Sunday, July 4, 2020
  • Start: Around 9:35 PM
  • Frontier Park viewing location CLOSED - Lions Park open to foot traffic - Carey Avenue will be closed between 8th Avenue and Kennedy Road.
  • The display is designed to be seen from all over Cheyenne

The 2021 Cheyenne July 4th Fireworks show will follow the same format as the 2020 show, according to a release from Cheyenne Frontier Days and the City of Cheyenne, who are presenting the show.

Frontier Park will not be open as a viewing location because construction work is underway for CFD 2021. Lions Park will be open to foot traffic only, and Carey Avenue will be closed between 8th Avenue and Kennedy Road.

So the show is designed to maximize aerial displays that can be seen from all over the Cheyenne area.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and Laramie County School District #1 has offered their parking lots for public use for watching the show.

The display itself will start at 9:35 p.m.

"We are pleased to be able to offer the fireworks show and accompanying music where it can be enjoyed from your own backyard, porch, patio, or wherever you choose to watch this great Cheyenne tradition," CFD spokeswoman Nicole Gamst said in 2020 about the changes.

