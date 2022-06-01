Get ready, there's a new fireworks store in town ready to ignite some summer fun for Cheyenne, Laramie, and the rest of SE Wyoming! Allow me to introduce Artillery World, the new kid on the block to the fireworks scene.

Get our free mobile app

Introducing Artillery World

Jared Newland, Townsquare Media Cheyenne/Laramie Jared Newland, Townsquare Media Cheyenne/Laramie loading...

Artillery world opened in 2022, but owner Pete Elliot has been providing Cheyenne and the Laramie County area with fireworks since 2019 when he opened Jurassic Fireworks. Artillery World brings another shopping option for folks looking to enhance their next BBQ, Fourth of July, or birthday party with some dynamite fun. Their team can even help you pick out the best assortment for your event and give some helpful tips on how to set up various types of fireworks.

Where To Find Artillery World

You may have seen Artillery World if you've driven south on I-25 past the Terry Bison ranch recently. The store is a short drive away from its sister store, Jurassic Fireworks. Artillery World is located at I-25 & Terry Ranch Road (Exit 2) while Jurassic Fireworks is located at the same exit about ¼ mile south on Terry Ranch Road.

Jared Newland, Townsquare Media Cheyenne/Laramie Jared Newland, Townsquare Media Cheyenne/Laramie loading...

But Wait, There's More

I've got another piece of news for you - both Jurassic Fireworks and Artillery World are hiring! If you've ever wanted to work in an explosively fun environment for great pay, these stores may just be for you.

“We are excited about opening Artillery World, our newest store, but just like everyone else we are having a tough time hiring help,” said owner Pete Elliot. “By paying between $14 to $18 an hour, we hope to attract some quality seasonal and full-time employees for both Artillery World and Jurassic Fireworks.���

I don't know about you, but working in a store that sells fireworks sounds pretty awesome. Positions at the stores are starting between $14 and $18. If that sounds up your alley, you can apply online or in the store.

For more information about shopping at Artillery World or Jurassic Fireworks, click here.