Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the Cheyenne Police Department received 90 fireworks calls on July 4, with a total of 330 calls for service that day.

The mayor made the following comments in his ''Mayor's Minute" column on Friday:

''Speaking of fireworks, they were everywhere over the weekend. Unfortunately, not everyone is a fan of the widespread use of fireworks in our city. I have heard from many of you that are disappointed that we cannot stop the use in the city limits. This year the police department had two officers assigned to just managing fireworks. On Independence Day, our police department had 330 calls for service. Officers responded to 90 fireworks calls. I feel bad for those negatively impacted by fireworks and hope we can figure out a better way for you in the future."

While fireworks have long been illegal within the city limits of Cheyenne, that law is widely ignored despite efforts by Cheyenne Police to enforce the fireworks ban. People caught using fireworks inside city limits typically are fined $225 and have the fireworks confiscated.

People legally could be fined up to $750, but Cheyenne Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas told Townsquare Media of Cheyenne a couple of weeks ago that the $750 fine is rarely levied.