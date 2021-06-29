Wyoming Shoots Off More Fireworks Than Almost Any State

As the 4th of July approaches this weekend, lots of people are getting their festivities for the holiday weekend in order, such as plenty of food, hanging out with friends and family, and of course, fireworks. It just so happens that when it comes to shooting off fireworks, Wyoming shoots off more than almost another state in the U.S.

Recently, a study showed that Wyoming happens to be the 7th most patriotic state in the country. Celebrating Independence Day in the most festive manner with some fireworks seems like something that should thrown into that category as well. If it was, it makes sense that Wyoming shoots off the 6th most fireworks of any state in the U.S.

Zippia recently did the research showing the top states on the list for shooting off disproportionately more fireworks than others. They found this based on fireworks spending per capita. Here's what Zippia had to say about Wyoming's place on the list:

You know the saying ‘less is more’? Well, Wyoming lives by that motto when it comes to importing fireworks and it shows with it’s No. 6 ranking. While 1.8 million fireworks is on the lower end of this list, the state still provides enough for each resident to shoot off 3.2 fireworks.

Missouri topped the list with shooting off the most fireworks per capita. Being from St. Louis, this is no surprise to me as that city alone has one of the biggest fireworks displays for the holiday in the entire country. Not only that, but the spots to purchase fireworks throughout the state are more abundant than you will find anywhere.

Just to our east, Nebraska finished second on the list, followed by Kansas, Alabama, and South Carolina as the only states to shoot off more fireworks per capita than Wyoming.

However you celebrate the 4th this year, please be safe out there with whatever fireworks you choose to set off or even if you're just watching. And have a safe and happy 4th of July!