Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Trisha Yearwood, Lady A and Florida Georgia Line are all among the country acts who will present at the upcoming 2021 CMA Awards.

The Country Music Association announced those names and a slew of others on Monday (Nov. 8), ahead of the Wednesday night (Nov. 10) show.

Other country stars who will present awards at the event include: Trace Adkins, Ingrid Andress, Deana Carter, Russell Dickerson, Amy Grant, Alan Jackson, Scotty McCreery and Lainey Wilson. Elle King — who collaborated with Miranda Lambert in February for "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," and performed at the 2021 ACMs a couple of months later — will be on hand as a presenter, too.

The 2021 roster of presenters will also dip outside the country music pool. Christian singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle, who has collaborated with Reba McEntire, will present. So will racial justice activist Faith Fennidy, Major League Baseball player Freddie Freeman, actors Dulé Hill, Hayley Orrantia, Susan Sarandon, Saycon Sengbloh and Zachary Levi, and football quarterback Kurt Warner.

As was previously announced, Luke Bryan will host the 2021 CMA Awards solo, but he'll have some support from his two fellow American Idol judges: Both Katy Perry and Lionel Richie have signed on as presenters for this year's show.

The 2021 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC at 8PM ET on Wednesday (Nov. 10.) Remember: The best way to watch the CMAs is on ABC, with ToC on your phone!