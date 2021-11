Larimer County Sheriff's Office

A 41-year-old Loveland resident is Larimer County's most wanted fugitive for this week, according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Jennifer Marzullo is described as standing 5'7 tall and weighing 150 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her is being asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at [970] 416-1985.