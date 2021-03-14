2021 Grammy Awards: The Country, Americana, Folk and Bluegrass Winners List
After a six-week delay, the 2021 Grammy Awards took place on Sunday (March 14), and Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay and the late John Prine were among the day's country and Americana winners.
Lambert, who notched three 2021 Grammys nominations, won Best Country Album, the only country-specific category to be handed out during the Grammy Awards telecast. Dan + Shay's Best Country Duo / Group Performance victory and Prine's two posthumous wins in Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Solo Performance came during the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony.
Ingrid Andress was the only country act nominated in the four General Field categories at the 2021 Grammy Awards. She lost Best New Artist to Megan Thee Stallion.
A full list of country-, Americana-, folk- and bluegrass-focused 2021 Grammy Awards categories, as well as other categories featuring country and Americana nominees, is below. Winners are noted in bold.
2021 Grammy Awards Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Nominees + Winners
Country-, Americana-, Bluegrass- and Folk-Specific Categories
Best Country Album
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert -- WINNER
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
"Bluebird," Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
"The Bones," Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
"Crowded Table," Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen) -- WINNER
"More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
"Some People Do," Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best Country Solo Performance
"Stick That in Your Country Song," Eric Church
"Who You Thought I Was," Brandy Clark
"When My Amy Prays," Vince Gill -- WINNER
"Black Like Me," Mickey Guyton
"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo / Group Performance
"All Night," Brothers Osborne
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber -- WINNER
"Ocean," Lady A
"Sugar Coat," Little Big Town
"Some People Do," Old Dominion
Best Americana Album
Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms of Messenger, Hiss Golden Messenger
World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz -- WINNER
El Dorado, Marcus King
Good Souls, Better Angels, Lucinda Williams
Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
"Cabin," Laura Rodgers and Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)
"Ceiling to the Floor," Sierra Hull and Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)
"Hometown," Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)
"I Remember Everything," Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters (John Prine) -- WINNER
"Man Without a Soul," Tom Overby and Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)
Best American Roots Performance
"Colors," Black Pumas
"Deep in Love," Bonny Light Horseman
"Short and Sweet," Brittany Howard
"I'll Be Gone," Norah Jones and Mavis Staples
"I Remember Everything," John Prine -- WINNER
Best Bluegrass Album
Man on Fire, Danny Barnes
To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers
Home, Billy Strings -- WINNER
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists
Best Folk Album
Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen
Song for Our Daughter, Laura Marling
Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters
All the Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings -- WINNER
Other Categories Featuring Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Artists
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion -- WINNER
Album of the Year
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III, Haim
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift -- WINNER
Song of the Year
"Black Parade," Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk and Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"The Box," Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
"Cardigan," Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Circles," Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post and Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
"Don't Start Now," Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa and Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"I Can't Breathe," Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) -- WINNER
"If The World Was Ending," Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Record of the Year
"Black Parade," Beyoncé
"Colors," Black Pumas
"Rockstar," DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Say So," Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish -- WINNER
"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa
"Circles," Post Malone
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Best Rock Album
A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes -- WINNER
Best Rock Song
"Kyoto," Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler and Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
"Lost in Yesterday," Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)
"Not," Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)
"Shameika," Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)
"Stay High," Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard) -- WINNER
Best Rock Performance
"Shameika," Fiona Apple -- WINNER
"Not," Big Thief
"Kyoto," Phoebe Bridgers
"The Steps," Haim
"Stay High," Brittany Howard
"Daylight," Grace Potter
Best Alternative Music Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple -- WINNER
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Best R&B Performance
"Lightning & Thunder," Jhene Aiko feat. John Legend
"Black Parade," Beyonce -- WINNER
"All I Need," Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
"Goat Head," Brittany Howard
"See Me," Emily King
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa -- WINNER
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Yummy," Justin Bieber
"Say So," Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa
"Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles -- WINNER
"Cardigan," Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo / Group Performance
"Un Dia (One Day)," J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
"Intentions," Justin Bieber feat. Quavo
"Dynamite," BTS
"Rain on Me," Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- WINNER
"Exile," Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
"The Blessing (Live)," Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes and Steven Furtick, songwriters (Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship)
"Sunday Morning," Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Rafael X. Brown, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore and Nathanael Saint-Fleur, songwriters (Lecrae feat. Kirk Franklin)
"Holy Water," Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash and Scott Cash, songwriters (We the Kingdom)
"Famous For (I Believe)," Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer and Tauren Wells, songwriters (Tauren Wells feat. Jenn Johnson)
"There Was Jesus," Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith and Zach Williams, songwriters (Zach Williams and Dolly Parton) -- WINNER
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys
Black Is King, Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt -- WINNER
That Little Ol' Band From Texas, ZZ Top
Best Song Written for Visual Media
"Beautiful Ghosts," Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Carried Me With You," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
"Into the Unknown," Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel and Aurora)
"No Time to Die," Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas Baird O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) -- WINNER
"Stand Up," Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)
Best Album Notes
At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926 (Various Artists)
The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974 (Various Artists)
Dead Man's Pop (The Replacements) -- WINNER
The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business (Various Artists)
Out of a Clear Blue Sky (Nat Brusiloff)
Best Historical Album
Celebrated, 1985-1896, Unique Quartet
Hittin' the Ramp: The Early Years (1936-1943), Nat King Cole
It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers, Mister Rogers -- WINNER
1999 Super Deluxe Edition, Prince
Souvenir, Orchestra Manoeuvres in the Dark
Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Bela Fleck
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Black Hole Rainbow, Devon Gilfillian
Expectations, Katie Pruitt
Hyperspace, Beck -- WINNER
Jaime, Brittany Howard
25 Tripes, Sierra Hull
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt -- WINNER