Blizzard Warning Now In Effect for Cheyenne and Laramie

UPDATE 12:00 PM Saturday March 12, 2021

The National Weather Service has upgraded the Winter Storm Warning, for the Cheyenne area to a Blizzard Warning.

Blizzard Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1151 AM MST Sat Mar 13 2021 ...HISTORIC AND CRIPPLING WINTER STORM WILL SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ALL OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THIS WEEKEND... ...WIDESPREAD BLIZZARD CONDITIONS DEVELOPING LATE TONIGHT INTO EARLY SUNDAY...TRAVEL WILL BE EXTREMELY DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE OVER MUCH OF THE AREA... ...CONDITIONS UNLIKELY TO IMPROVE UNTIL AT LEAST EARLY MONDAY... Central Laramie County-East Laramie County- Including the cities of Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs 1151 AM MST Sat Mar 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Very heavy snow and blowing snow likely. Blizzard conditions developing overnight. Total snow accumulations of 15 to 25 inches, with locally higher amounts in excess of 30 inches possible. Wind gusts up to 55 MPH. * WHERE...Central and eastern Laramie County including the cities of Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. Blizzard conditions are most likely late tonight through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Extremely dangerous or impossible travel conditions. Whiteout conditions likely in falling and blowing snow. Strong winds may cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Power outages are likely. Conditions will be life threatening to those caught unprepared. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

All of southeast Wyoming is under various winter water warnings to start Saturday (March 13). The Cheyenne and Casper areas are under a Winter Storm Warning. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Laramie area, including the Interstate 80 Summit; as well as through Wheatland and Torrington.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says that we can expect snow to get started and pick up as we move through Saturday afternoon. "There is high confidence of snow accumulations greater than one foot for southeastern Wyoming," The NWS said. A foggy morning already has visibility very low. As the snow and wind pick up, the travel danger will increase.

"Widespread heavy snowfall. Significant snow accumulations across Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Douglas and Interstate 80 from Arlington to Sidney. Strong wind gusts up to 35-60 MPH possible for all areas Saturday night into Sunday evening. Extreme impacts are expected across most of the region.

Possible power outages and hazardous travel conditions. Widespread whiteout conditions with reduced visibility and continuous heavy snowfall. Blizzard conditions possible starting Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Travel could be impossible at times" -NWS Cheyenne

TIMELINE

According to the latest forecast information, snow is expected to increase throughout the day Saturday and be heavy at times, especially into Saturday night into Sunday. Winds are also expected to increase later Saturday. The heavy snow is expected to continue through the day Sunday.

