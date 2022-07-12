The Gem City is rolling out the red carpet for the 4th Annual 307 Film Festival! On August 27 and 28, filmmakers from across the country and around the world will bring their films to Laramie. Audiences will find themselves enthralled by documentaries, shocked by horror flicks, delighted by romance, and more at the Studio City theater.

What is the 307 Film Festival?

The 307 Film Festival celebrates films across all genres, from romance and comedy to horror and adventure. The annual event has grown from twenty-four films to showcasing nearly one-hundred films and documentaries at the event.

The 307 Festival recognizes films with awards and prizes in the following categories:

Best of Fest - Recognizes the overall best film.

- Recognizes the overall best film. Best Wyoming Film - Recognizes a film produced in Wyoming, features Wyoming as a setting or "character," or is directed by a Wyomingite.

- Recognizes a film produced in Wyoming, features Wyoming as a setting or "character," or is directed by a Wyomingite. Best Wyoming Documentary - Recognizes a documentary produced in Wyoming that features Wyoming as a setting or "character" or is directed by a Wyomingite.

- Recognizes a documentary produced in Wyoming that features Wyoming as a setting or "character" or is directed by a Wyomingite. Best USA Film - Recognizes the best film out of all U.S. entries.

- Recognizes the best film out of all U.S. entries. Best USA Documentary - Recognizes the best documentary out of all U.S. entries.

- Recognizes the best documentary out of all U.S. entries. Best Actor - Recognizes the best actor out of all films.

- Recognizes the best actor out of all films. Best Actress - Recognizes the best actress out of all films.

- Recognizes the best actress out of all films. Best Foreign Film or Documentary - Recognizes the best foreign film or documentary submission.

Where is the 307 Film Festival Held?

The state-of-the-art Studio City theater is set to host this year's 307 Film Festival. The theater has reclining seats and a 60-ft screen - audiences will recline in luxury as they enjoy the festival's offerings on screen.

Ticket Options

The 307 Film Festival offers several ticket options for attendees. You can purchase a "Weekend Pass" for access to the event on both days, a "Day Pass" for all-day access on either Saturday or Sunday, or a "Block Pass" to attend a specific two-hour long block on either day.

Film Length

All films and documentaries are 30 minutes or less in length. So, you'll see four films if you attend only a two-hour block at the festival.

Event Details:

When: Starts August 27 @ 10 a.m. to August 28 @ 6 p.m.

Starts August 27 @ 10 a.m. to August 28 @ 6 p.m. Where: Studio City Cinemas At U.W. Plaza (2433 Grand Ave. Laramie, WY)

Studio City Cinemas At U.W. Plaza (2433 Grand Ave. Laramie, WY) Cost: $49 two-day pass; $29 one-day pass; $12 two-hour block pass.

$49 two-day pass; $29 one-day pass; $12 two-hour block pass. Additional Information: Click here.