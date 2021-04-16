The 16th Annual Cheyenne Day of Giving is May 14

The 16th annual Cheyenne Day of Giving is back for 2021. Like they did last year, it will be a drive-thru event on May 14 from 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM at the Kiwanis Community House In Lions Park.

For people that want to give, they can load donations into their cars, pull up to the community house, and deliver the donations to the volunteers. Donations will then be distributed to those in need in our community. There will also be an on-site Vitalant blood drive.

Along with cash donations, Cheyenne Day of Giving volunteers will be collecting:

Nonperishable food items

Personal care items

Craft items

Leftover prescription drugs

Medical equipment and medical supplies

Used eyeglasses

Hearing aids

Cellphones

"Most of our supported agencies continue to struggle to meet increased client requests for help. They have experience cuts in government and grant funding, been unable to hold their usual fundraisers, and focused on following safety guidelines. The reality of the struggles in our area has hit home for many," organizer Greta Morrow said.

The event helps a wide range of local groups, including the Boy.s and Girls Club of Cheyenne, Comea House, St. Joseph's Food Pantry, and many others.

The Day of Giving is a non-profit organization whose focus is on helping people meet basic needs and helping those who are dealing with illness and need blood donations, a bone marrow transplant, medicines, or medical equipment/supplies.

Additionally, their work involves acting as a safety net for other assistance agencies. When their clients have needs not met by the agency budget, Day of Giving uses financial donations to purchase needed items.