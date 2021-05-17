2021 Day Of Giving Sets Donation Records For Food, Personal Care

Organizers of the 2021 Cheyenne Day of Giving are calling the event a success after donations of food and personal care items set an event record.

That's according to a Day of Giving news release issued on Monday morning. The release included the following:

By 6 p.m. Friday, all donations had been sorted and delivered to area agencies; Vitalant had at least 20 more units of blood to help patients; and Day of Giving had received on-site financial donation of $6,940, every penny of which will go toward purchases to help supported agencies meet client needs.

Following is a list showing preliminary results for this year’s efforts.

Businesses and community groups helping 5

Congregations helping 76

Nonperishable food and personal care items 26,950 pound

Portion from the Youth Event 8,050 pounds*

Craft items 82 boxes

Portion from the Youth Event 9 boxes

Leftover prescription medications 322 pounds

Medical supplies 825 pounds

Blood products donated at Day of Giving 20 units

Durable medical equipment 230 pieces

Used eyeglasses 923 pairs

Used hearing aids 72

Hearing aid batteries 56 dozen

Used cell phones 162

Cash donations made at event $6,940

In-kind donations Invaluable!

The Day of Giving motto is ‘Together we can do so much,” and this year’s event proves the truth of that famous Helen Keller quote!