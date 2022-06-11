Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett and more top country stars were among the highlights of the second day of CMA Fest 2022 on Friday (June 10) in Nashville, as well as Wynonna Judd's return to the public stage after the death of her mother, Naomi.

CMA Fest is taking place in multiple locations all over Music City from June 9-12 in 2022, with each day's full slate of performances, meet and greets, fan club parties and more topped off by headlining performances at Nashville's Nissan Stadium each night.

Friday night's Nissan Stadium lineup kicked off with a performance from Deana Carter, who is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her landmark debut album, Did I Shave My Legs for This?, in 2021. Her set focused heavily on songs from that album, including "We Danced Anyway" and her career-defining hit, "Strawberry Wine."

Kelsea Ballerini's set included an intimate acoustic rendition of "Homecoming Queen," while Lainey Wilson soared in her first-ever CMA Fest Nissan Stadium performance, joining Cole Swindell for their recent No. 1 hit, "Never Say Never," on the same day the news broke that she's joining the cast of Yellowstone for its upcoming Season 5.

Gabby Barrett also performed Friday night, while Carly Pearce took the opportunity to bring Wynonna Judd out to sing the classic Judds hit "Why Not Me" in tribute to Naomi Judd, who died on April 30.

Thomas Rhett served up a hit-filled set Friday night, while Kane Brown closed out the evening with wall-to-wall hits and a crowd-pleasing set to close out Day 2 of CMA Fest in Nashville.

