CMA Fest Day 1 featured countless performances from country music stars all over Nashville, and the night ended with a star-studded show at Nissan Stadium. Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Zac Brown Band and more took the big stage on the festival's first night, and an especially fun moment occurred when Rucker joined ZBB for a song.

Rucker was one of several guests Brown brought onstage during his set, but it left the crowd going especially wild as they dove into Zac Brown Band's debut hit, "Chicken Fried," from The Foundation album. In a video shared by Outsider, Rucker passionately belts the song's lyrics about honoring military men and women.

"Salute the ones who died / The ones who give their lives / So we don't have to sacrifice all the things we love," Rucker sings, before diving into the chorus about being thankful for simple things like fried chicken.

The first day of CMA Fest 2022 also featured performances from LoCash, Lindsay Ell and Hardy on the Riverfront Stage, as well as a show from Brantley Gilbert at the Spotify House.

The event will continue through Sunday, June 12, with many more performances throughout the weekend.

Friday night's Nissan Stadium show boasts a massive lineup, with Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and more. Taking the big stage Saturday night will be Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne and Randy Houser. The festival will close with performances from Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion, Elle King, Lady A and more on Sunday night.

Fans who did not attend 2022 CMA Fest can catch all the action on the CMA Fest television special, hosted by Bentley and King, airing Aug. 30 on ABC.