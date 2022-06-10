Yellowstone has revealed some new cast members for its upcoming Season 5, and one of the new faces is already very familiar to country music fans. Lainey Wilson is joining the smash hit TV drama, playing a musician.

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer will join Yellowstone in the role of a musician named Abby, according to a press release on Friday afternoon (June 10). Wilson has scored two back-to-back No. 1 country hits with "Things a Man Oughta Know" and her duet with Cole Swindell, "Never Say Never," and her music has been featured on Yellowstone multiple times in the past.

Wilson is one of several new faces joining Yellowstone for Season 5. Kai Caster (American Horror Story) will play a young cowboy named Rowdy, while Lilli Kay (Your Honor) will play Clara Brewer, a new assistant for one of the Dutton family. Dawn Olivieri, who previously appeared on the Yellowstone prequel 1883, will portray Sarah Atwood, described as "a confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana."

Josh Lucas (Young John Dutton), Jacki Weaver (Caroline Warner), Kylie Rogers (Young Beth Dutton) and Kyle Red Silverstein (Young Rip Wheeler) will all return for Season 5 of Yellowstone, and the show has upped Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) to series regulars for the new season, so fans can expect to see more of them. Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) were also previously announced as regulars for the new season.

Season 5 of Yellowstone began filming in Montana in mid-May, and it's slated to premiere on Nov. 13. The entire principal cast is set to return, including Kevin Costner (John Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), Forrie Smith (Lloyd Pierce), Denim Richards (Colby Mayfield), Ian Bohen (Ryan), Finn Little (Carter), Ryan Bingham (Walker) and Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater).

Season 5 will be an extra-long season of 14 episodes, airing in two sections of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock. As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You Can Rent a Cabin on the Ranch From 'Yellowstone' - See Pictures The stunning Montana ranch that serves as the setting for the hit TV show Yellowstone offers cabins for rent, and the price includes tours of the set and ranch. Scroll below to see photos of the extraordinary property.