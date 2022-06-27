Can you believe the 4th of July is next Monday? It seems like the summer is going by lightning-fast! Here in Laramie, we like to celebrate the United States' Birthday with as big of a bang as we can, and this year is no exception.

The 2022 Freedom Has A Birthday event has been teased for a while now. Today the City of Laramie announced the live entertainment at the event. So let's check out the music offerings and everything else going down at this year's patriotic birthday extravaganza!

Live Music

This year's Freedom Has A Birthday will feature local Wyoming artists from across the state. Terena Main is set to perform the National Anthem, followed by the local Laramie Municipal Band.

On the center stage, guests will hear from the Boogie Woogers and Wolves in Cheap Clothing. In addition, the Backstop Stage will have live music by Danno from WYO and the Coveralls.

Family-Friendly Entertainment

The Freedom Has A Birthday Event will also feature a fantastic array of family-friendly activities. Kids will have many activities set up for them - for free! And the Laramie Fire Department plans to hose down participants with their firetruck.

Exhibits, Vendors, and Delicious Food

Freedom Has A Birthday will also host over 70 exhibitors and 13 food vendors this year. I'm looking forward to the diverse food lineup - there's everything from mouthwatering curry to shaved ice.

Freedom Has A Birthday Schedule

The 4th of July shindig begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. at Washington Park. Entertainment starts at 10 a.m. and winds down with the end of the party. Check out the official schedule and park map by clicking here.

If you're looking to close out your night with fireworks, you can stick around Washington Park for a wonderful view of the City of Laramie's "Fire in the Sky Fireworks Show." Get more info on the fireworks event by clicking here.