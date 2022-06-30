Lovejoy's 4th of July Trivia (on the 3rd)

Enjoy an evening of Patriotic trivia about our country at Lovejoy's. Enjoy some of their food while you're there.

When: 4 p.m. on July 4

4 p.m. on Where: Lovejoy's Bar and Grill (101 Grand Ave. Laramie, WY)

Lovejoy's Bar and Grill (101 Grand Ave. Laramie, WY) Cost: FREE trivia, Food Extra

FREE trivia, Food Extra More Information: Click here.

Albany Lodge July 4th Party

Dive into a party celebrating our country with music, food, and fun. The Lodge will have smoked ribs and corn on the cob (yum!) for you to munch on while celebrating. There will be cornhole, live music, and raffles as well.

When: 12 to 9 p.m. on July 4

12 to 9 p.m. on Where: 1148 Hwy. 11 Laramie, WY

1148 Hwy. 11 Laramie, WY Cost: $15.99 per person for food, Raffles Extra

$15.99 per person for food, Raffles Extra More Information: Click here.

Freedom Has a Birthday

The beloved event returns to Washington Park with three entertainment stages, kids events, and more!

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 4

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Where: Washington Park (18th St. and Sheridan St.

Laramie, WY)

Washington Park (18th St. and Sheridan St. Laramie, WY) Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.

Bear Bottom Bar and Grill - 4th of July Party

Take a scenic drive to Centennial for a day of fun and fireworks. Live music from the Coveralls and fireworks after dark. The event celebrates our country's birthday and the Bear Bottom's 3rd Birthday.

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on July 4

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130

Centennial, WY 82055)

Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130 Centennial, WY 82055) Cost: FREE, Food Extra

FREE, Food Extra More Information: Click here.

Fire in the Sky Fireworks Show

The City of Laramie and WyoTech present a night of bombastic fun as the Fire in the Sky show returns to the Gem City. More than 300 shells will light up the sky in brilliant colors, visible throughout the whole city. Check out Laramie Live's Fire in the Sky article to decide the best spot for you to watch the show (and areas the City asks viewers to avoid.)

When: 10 p.m. on July 4

10 p.m. on Where: The City of Laramie

The City of Laramie Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.