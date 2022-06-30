Everything Happening For the Kids at Freedom Has a Birthday!

The countdown to Freedom Has a Birthday is on! We have just three more days before the event kicks off at Washington Park. Are you ready? Yeah, me too! This wonderful event is put on by the City of Laramie, which announced the event's musical lineup last week, and today the event released its lineup of kid activities.

What's There for the Kids at Freedom Has a Birthday?

The kids will have ample opportunity to enjoy a day of fun in the sun while celebrating our country's birthday. Check out all the events the City of Laramie announced will be happening at the event:

A Toddler Zone and Playground

Your toddlers will have a place just for them at the celebration thanks to UniWyo Credit Union. There will also be a NEW playground opening at Washington Park for the kids to enjoy.

Inflatables and Bungee Trampolines

Your kids can wrestle their way through an inflatable obstacle course, a bungee jump trampoline, and enjoy other fun inflatables.

Laramie Parks and Recreation Wading Pool

It's supposed to be a warm 4th of July in Laramie (with some isolated showers, so maybe pack an umbrella?) The City's Wading Pool will be open for kids to cool off after running around the celebration.

Police and Fire Department Displays

Laramie's finest will be out with their cop cars, fire engines, and gear for the kids to explore. The Laramie Fire Department plans to hose down participants around 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m., too!

FREE Ice Cream

Yep, there will be free ice cream cones thanks to Meadow Gold Dairy and the Masonic Temple. Yum!

And, of course, there will be plenty of games at vendor booths around the park. So bring your sunscreen and get ready for a day of 4th of July fun!

For more information on the kids' events at Freedom Has a Birthday, click here.